Certified Advisory Corp Acquires New Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 10,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.86.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $237.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

