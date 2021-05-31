Certified Advisory Corp Invests $669,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its holdings in Tesla by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 45 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $625.22 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.84 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $665.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $683.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,692,726.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 109,653 shares of company stock valued at $77,798,067. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

