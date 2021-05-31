Certified Advisory Corp Takes $871,000 Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,705 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total value of $509,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $790,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PANW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.21.

PANW opened at $363.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.48 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a PE ratio of -79.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $352.12 and its 200 day moving average is $343.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

