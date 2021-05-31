Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $352.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $342.00 to $352.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.
CRL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.80.
Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $337.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.63. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $165.76 and a 1 year high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
