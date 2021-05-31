Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Raised to $352.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $342.00 to $352.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $327.80.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $337.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $326.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.63. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $165.76 and a 1 year high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $824.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,702 shares of company stock valued at $12,401,747 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

