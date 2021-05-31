Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded by MKM Partners to Buy

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $12.64. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 109.73% and a negative return on equity of 109.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $1.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is currently -12.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,257,000. CarVal Investors LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $115,974,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

