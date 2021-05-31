Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CPKF opened at $26.00 on Monday. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $125.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans.

