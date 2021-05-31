Chrono.tech Price Tops $22.69 on Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. One Chrono.tech coin can now be bought for about $22.69 or 0.00060273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and $387,841.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded up 72.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00083635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.99 or 0.01017425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,614.95 or 0.09603229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00091733 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech (CRYPTO:TIME) is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

