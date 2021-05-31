CIBC Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BCE (TSE:BCE)

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$61.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.55.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$59.91. 590,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,715,070. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$56.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.19 billion and a PE ratio of 22.02. BCE has a 52-week low of C$52.52 and a 52-week high of C$60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.