Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $770,000 in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VAC opened at $172.29 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $75.97 and a one year high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 2.59.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,591. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

