Cibc World Markets Corp Invests $990,000 in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,555,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,335,000 after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Middleby by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after acquiring an additional 397,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby stock opened at $164.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95. The Middleby Co. has a 52-week low of $66.79 and a 52-week high of $186.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.44.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

