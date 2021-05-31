Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New $941,000 Investment in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 8.1% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 168,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 12.9% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,394,000. Institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Alleghany stock opened at $716.57 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $460.58 and a twelve month high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $692.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $632.77.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 3.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,889. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.