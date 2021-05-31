Cibc World Markets Corp Makes New Investment in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the first quarter valued at about $1,907,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after buying an additional 39,353 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $102.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $53.73 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 33.75%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BC shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

