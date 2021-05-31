Cibc World Markets Corp Takes Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 37,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Mattel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 101,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $21.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $23.31.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. Mattel’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Research analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MAT shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Argus upgraded Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

