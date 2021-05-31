Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,680 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NNN opened at $46.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total value of $46,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

