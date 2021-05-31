Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 47.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,249 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 263.3% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $25.50 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, Director Eric L. Butler acquired 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.