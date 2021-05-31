Cigna Investments Inc. New Boosts Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in United Airlines by 875.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,746. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $54.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $58.35 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.65 and a fifty-two week high of $63.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.63.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($7.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.08) by ($0.42). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 141.48% and a negative net margin of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.57) EPS. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

