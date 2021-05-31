Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $648,000 Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BR shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.17.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BR opened at $159.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.30. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.20 and a 1-year high of $167.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

