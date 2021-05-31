Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $695,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Trimble were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Trimble by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Trimble by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after acquiring an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Trimble by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $77.79 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.75 and a 1 year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,553 shares of company stock worth $1,848,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

