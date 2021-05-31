Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.42. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $166 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.60 billion.Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 20.200- EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $264.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist increased their price target on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $275.76.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $258.85. 1,054,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,947. The business has a fifty day moving average of $255.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.55. The company has a market capitalization of $88.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna will post 20.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.51, for a total value of $4,873,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,503 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,559.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 130,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $33,069,909.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,726,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,920 shares of company stock valued at $66,671,458 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.