Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.04 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce sales of $13.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.00 billion to $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $12.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $49.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $49.22 billion to $49.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $51.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.96 billion to $52.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.85.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,395 shares of company stock worth $1,970,410 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. 14,864,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,528,250. Cisco Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average is $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

