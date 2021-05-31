Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$30.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SU. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Suncor Energy to C$31.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$30.44.

Shares of SU stock opened at C$27.90 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.28 and a twelve month high of C$29.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,550.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$27.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,083.33%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

