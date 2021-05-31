Coastline Trust Co Acquires 895 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Israel Discount Bank of New York lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 9,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DD stock opened at $84.59 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.01 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

