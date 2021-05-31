Coastline Trust Co Buys 4,025 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Coastline Trust Co grew its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ABB by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $34.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.06.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. ABB had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

