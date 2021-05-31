Coastline Trust Co Sells 1,690 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist increased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $120.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.50 and a 12 month high of $125.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 77.21%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

