Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Buy by Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.64.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

