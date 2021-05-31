Column Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $215.87 and its 200 day moving average is $202.43. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $149.85 and a 12 month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

