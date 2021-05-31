Column Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 674.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.5% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,217,000 after buying an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,741,000 after buying an additional 41,205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $176.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.45 and a 52-week high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.