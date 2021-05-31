Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $116.97 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.08 and a 52-week high of $117.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

