Column Capital Advisors LLC Sells 85,583 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Column Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85,583 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.1% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 39,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 174,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.85. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

