Comparing Ideanomics (IDEX) and Its Competitors

Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) is one of 201 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ideanomics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ideanomics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ideanomics Competitors 1116 5710 10642 308 2.57

Ideanomics presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.06%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.01%. Given Ideanomics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of -0.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ideanomics’ rivals have a beta of 3.77, suggesting that their average stock price is 277% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -146.60% -39.06% -28.90% Ideanomics Competitors -146.48% -11.61% 1.08%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.0% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million -$98.22 million -6.70 Ideanomics Competitors $2.85 billion $331.78 million -182.18

Ideanomics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ideanomics rivals beat Ideanomics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

