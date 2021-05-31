Condor Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,922 Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALTUU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,140,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,656,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALTUU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.44. Altitude Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $17.00.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

