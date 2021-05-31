Condor Capital Management Invests $30,000 in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU)

Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at about $670,000.

OTCMKTS:PUCKU opened at $10.16 on Monday. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $104,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 239,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,447,523 over the last ninety days.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

