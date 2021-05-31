Contrasting Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Weingarten Realty Investors has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Weingarten Realty Investors and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weingarten Realty Investors 0 4 3 0 2.43 Kilroy Realty 1 4 6 0 2.45

Weingarten Realty Investors presently has a consensus price target of $25.38, indicating a potential downside of 22.57%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $67.90, indicating a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Kilroy Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Weingarten Realty Investors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Kilroy Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weingarten Realty Investors $433.92 million 9.64 $112.15 million $1.65 19.86 Kilroy Realty $898.40 million 9.10 $187.10 million $3.71 18.92

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Weingarten Realty Investors. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weingarten Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Weingarten Realty Investors and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weingarten Realty Investors 19.72% 4.80% 2.23% Kilroy Realty 70.66% 12.01% 6.44%

Dividends

Weingarten Realty Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Weingarten Realty Investors pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kilroy Realty pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Weingarten Realty Investors shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Weingarten Realty Investors on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 31.0 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 21.0 million square feet of leasable area.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

