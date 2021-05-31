Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Increased to $430.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $415.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $378.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $293.84 and a 1-year high of $393.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

