Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $363.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $352.00 to $363.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on COST. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $399.17.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST opened at $378.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.