Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) Short Interest Up 40.0% in May

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:COTQF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the April 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.0 days.

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.18 during trading hours on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. Cotinga Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.95.

Get Cotinga Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Cotinga Pharmaceuticals

Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company's lead compound is COTI-2, an oral small molecule targeting p53 a tumor suppressor gene. It also develops COTI-219, an oral small molecule compound targeting the mutant forms of KRAS without inhibiting normal KRAS functions.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cotinga Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.