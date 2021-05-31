Countryside Properties’ (CSPLF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:CSPLF opened at $7.70 on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.
