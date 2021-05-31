Countryside Properties’ (CSPLF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CSPLF opened at $7.70 on Friday. Countryside Properties has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $7.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01.

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

