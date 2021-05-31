Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Acquires Shares of 1,213 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 40.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 14,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 161.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 47.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.2% in the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,390 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 95.8% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 51,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,069 shares of company stock worth $54,063,349. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $260.02. 4,281,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,656,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.93 and a twelve month high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

