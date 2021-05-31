CPChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $264,676.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 31st. CPChain has a market cap of $2.91 million and $264,676.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004312 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00023239 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.99 or 0.01301626 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000025 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000170 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

