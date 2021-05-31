Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRARY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crédit Agricole from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Crédit Agricole has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.25.

Shares of CRARY stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.89. Crédit Agricole has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.69.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.353 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Crédit Agricole’s previous annual dividend of $0.28. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.72%.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

