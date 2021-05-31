Credit Suisse Group Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$85.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group to C$85.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares raised their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Cormark restated a na rating and set a C$82.00 price target (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$88.48.

TD stock opened at C$87.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$77.48. The stock has a market cap of C$158.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$57.44 and a 52-week high of C$89.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

