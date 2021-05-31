Crew Energy (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 84,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.26.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.68.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

