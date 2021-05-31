Critical Comparison: STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) versus Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI)

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. STAG Industrial pays out 76.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital pays out 104.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. STAG Industrial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. STAG Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares STAG Industrial and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAG Industrial 32.77% 6.48% 3.67% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 55.18% 8.42% 3.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for STAG Industrial and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STAG Industrial 1 3 4 0 2.38 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital 1 1 6 0 2.63

STAG Industrial currently has a consensus target price of $34.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.74%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus target price of $58.38, suggesting a potential upside of 18.62%. Given Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital is more favorable than STAG Industrial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares STAG Industrial and Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAG Industrial $483.41 million 11.80 $202.15 million $1.89 18.89 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital $186.91 million 20.71 $82.42 million $1.34 36.72

STAG Industrial has higher revenue and earnings than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital. STAG Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.4% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of STAG Industrial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

STAG Industrial has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its share price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital beats STAG Industrial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems. It also focuses in the areas of grid connected projects that deploy cleaner energy sources, such as solar and wind to generate power; and other sustainable infrastructure projects, including upgraded transmission or distribution systems, water and storm water infrastructures, and other projects. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Annapolis, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.