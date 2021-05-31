CryptoAds Marketplace Achieves Market Cap of $509,749.55 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $509,749.55 and approximately $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.
- SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About CryptoAds Marketplace
CryptoAds Marketplace Coin Trading
