Cullen Capital Management LLC Acquires 468,082 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 481.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 565,207 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 468,082 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $32,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.49. 14,027,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,312,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

