Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 304.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654,547 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Philip Morris International worth $195,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.43. 3,746,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.37 and a 1-year high of $98.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $170,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

