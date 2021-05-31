Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $144.33 Million Stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 314.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Healthpeak Properties worth $144,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after purchasing an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,963,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,564,000 after acquiring an additional 242,796 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 158,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 22,494 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,596 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

Shares of PEAK traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.38. 2,217,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,588. The stock has a market cap of $17.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $34.58.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

