Cullen Capital Management LLC Purchases 23,467 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 415.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,112 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,467 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,344,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,908,706,000 after purchasing an additional 455,393 shares during the last quarter. 64.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.65. The company had a trading volume of 7,130,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,611,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.47 and a 200 day moving average of $176.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $108.02 and a 52-week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Truist lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

