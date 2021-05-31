Cullen Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 346.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,201,820 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484,719 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.8% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $165,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $545,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 300.7% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 23,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 57,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,682,877. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,395 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,410. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,864,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,528,250. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $222.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

