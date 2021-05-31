CustomContractNetwork Achieves Market Capitalization of $121,570.77 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 31st. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $121,570.77 and approximately $122.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded 59.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $174.73 or 0.00487025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006236 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00010973 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

